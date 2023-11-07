Khabib reacts to ‘unprecedented case’ of Islam Makhachev achieving pound-for-pound No. 1 status

Islam Makhachev has officially done it.

2023 has been a year of pursuit for Makhachev after capturing Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight gold in October 2022. The Russian’s first title defense came against the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, according to the official UFC rankings. Despite coming out with the win via unanimous decision (watch highlights) after the encounter, Makhachev remained at No. 2 on the list.

Fast forward to Makhachev’s rematch with Volkanovski at UFC 294 last month (Oct. 21, 2023), and things remained the same after Makhachev was even more impressive than the first time around. Makhachev finished his fellow champion with a first round head kick and punches (watch highlights), but stayed put behind the new No. 1, the Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones. However, the rankings panel decided it was time to make the swap today (Tues., Nov. 7, 2023) after Jones recently suffered a torn pectoral muscle that removed him from his title fight with Stipe Miocic that was scheduled for UFC 295 this weekend. For Makhachev’s longtime teammate and mentor, another former pound-for-pound king, Khabib Nurmagomedov, this accomplishment is a monumental one for their team and family.

“It’s an unprecedented case when two fighters, raised from childhood by the same coach, in the same city, in the same gym, trained side-by-side for a long time become singleweight champions in the best league in the world @ufc,” Nurmagomedov said on Instagram. “And also both became the best fighters regardless of the weight category of their time. And believe me, it’s not a full stop, @islam_makhachev continues to make history... Alhamdulillah for everything, sometimes things happen to us and we think we are so great, but wallaghi it’s all a test and test from Almighty and one day it can all vanish as if nothing happened.

“Be thankful and know that everything comes from the Almighty good and bad and all that brought you from above are historical facts unprecedented in this sport.”

While he wasn’t in the corner of Makhachev for his big recent title defense, Nurmagomedov was supporting and watching as always. Going forward, Makhachev is next expected to defend his title against either Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje.