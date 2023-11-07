Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 295?

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back in the United States for the upcoming UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, which is set to go down this Sat. night (Nov. 11, 2023) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. That means longtime color commentator Joe Rogan, who does not travel to international events, will be back behind the table for this weekend’s “Prochazka vs. Pereira” extravaganza.

Rogan will be joined at the commentary table by play-by-play man Jon Anik, as well as former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. In addition, Megan Olivi will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews, while retired UFC lightweight Din Thomas checks in from cageside with real-time feedback and analysis.

That’s according to MMA Fighting.

UFC 295 will also mark the return of former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen. The outspoken “American Gangster” will be partnered with current 205-pound title contender Anthony “Lionheart” Smith, as well as famed boxing trainer Teddy Atlas at the UFC 295 analyst desk.

Fortunately, all remotes come equipped with a mute button.

UFC 295 will be headlined by the light heavyweight showdown between former 205-pound champion Jiri Prochazka and ex-middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira. “BJP” and “Poatan” will go to war for the title vacated by the injured Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill, who blew out his Achilles heel while playing basketball back in July.

For the rest of the UFC 295 fight card and PPV lineup click here.