Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 295?

By Jesse Holland
UFC 159 Jones v Sonnen Weigh-In 4-26-2013 David Dermer/Diamond Images/Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back in the United States for the upcoming UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, which is set to go down this Sat. night (Nov. 11, 2023) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. That means longtime color commentator Joe Rogan, who does not travel to international events, will be back behind the table for this weekend’s “Prochazka vs. Pereira” extravaganza.

Rogan will be joined at the commentary table by play-by-play man Jon Anik, as well as former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. In addition, Megan Olivi will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews, while retired UFC lightweight Din Thomas checks in from cageside with real-time feedback and analysis.

UFC 295 will also mark the return of former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen. The outspoken “American Gangster” will be partnered with current 205-pound title contender Anthony “Lionheart” Smith, as well as famed boxing trainer Teddy Atlas at the UFC 295 analyst desk.

TWO TITLES UP FOR GRABS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sat., Nov. 11, 2023, with a re-worked pay-per-view (PPV) main card. In the ESPN+-streamed main event, former 205-pound roost-ruler, Jiri Prochazka, will lock horns with ex-Middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira, for the promotion’s vacant Light Heavyweight title. In UFC 295’s co-main event, top-ranked Heavyweight contenders, Sergei Pavlovich (No. 2) and Tom Aspinall (No. 4), will collide for the interim strap after division champion, Jon Jones, was injured with a torn pectoral muscle and forced to withdraw (video).

UFC 295 will be headlined by the light heavyweight showdown between former 205-pound champion Jiri Prochazka and ex-middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira. “BJP” and “Poatan” will go to war for the title vacated by the injured Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill, who blew out his Achilles heel while playing basketball back in July.

For the rest of the UFC 295 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

