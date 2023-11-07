Islam is No. 1! Jon Jones demoted in wake of injury, Makhachev takes over top spot in UFC P4P rankings

Islam Makhachev is the top pound-for-pound fighter in UFC.

That’s according to this week’s update in the “official” UFC rankings, with the reigning lightweight champion taking the No. 1 spot from Jon Jones. “Bones” blew out his pectoral muscle late last month and was forced to withdraw from his UFC 295 heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic and is unlikely to return until mid-2024.

I guess Makhachev won’t have to “beat some of those records” after all.

Elsewhere in this week’s official rankings update, heavyweight hurter Jailton Almeida climbed two spots to No. 7 on the 265-pound list, thanks to a commanding (if somewhat ho-hum) performance against power punching “Beast” Derrick Lewis in the UFC Sao Paulo headliner last weekend in Brazil. In addition, former flyweight title contender Taila Santos was recently released from the promotion, forcing a pair of categories to undergo some major changes.

Mayra Bueno Silva was also removed while under drug suspension.

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Islam Makhachev +1

2. Jon Jones -1

3. Alexander Volkanovski

4. Leon Edwards

5. Charles Oliveira

6. Sean O’Malley

7. Sean Strickland

8. Israel Adesanya

9. Alexandre Pantoja

10. Alex Pereira

11. Aljamain Sterling

12. Max Holloway

13. Jiri Prochazka +1

14. Kamaru Usman -1

15. Jamahal Hill

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexandre Pantoja

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Deiveson Figueiredo

3. Amir Albazi

4. Brandon Royval

5. Kai Kara France

6. Matheus Nicolau

7. Alex Perez

8. Manel Kape

9. Matt Schnell

10. Muhammad Mokaev

11. Tim Elliott

12. Su Mudaerji

13. Tagir Ulanbekov

14. Steve Erceg

15. David Dvorak

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Sean O’Malley

1. Aljamain Sterling

2. Merab Dvalishvili

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Petr Yan

6. Marlon Vera

7. Song Yadong

8. Rob Font

9. Dominick Cruz

10. Pedro Munhoz

11. Jonathan Martinez

12. Umar Nurmagomedov

13. Ricky Simon

14. Chris Gutierrez

15. Said Nurmagomedov

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Ilia Topuria

6. Josh Emmett

7. Calvin Kattar

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Movsar Evloev

10. Bryce Mitchell

11. Edson Barboza

12. Sodiq Yusuff

13. Dan Ige

14. Lerone Murphy

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Justin Gaethje

3. Dustin Poirier

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Mateusz Gamrot

7. Rafael Fiziev

8. Arman Tsarukyan

9. Dan Hooker

10. Rafael dos Anjos

11. Jalin Turner

12. Bobby Green

13. Renato Moicano

14. Matt Frevola

15. Drew Dober

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Belal Muhammed

3. Colby Covington

4. Gilbert Burns

5. Shavkat Rakhmonov

6. Stephen Thompson

7. Geoff Neal

8. Vicente Luque +1

9. Sean Brady -1

10. Ian Machado Garry

11. Jack Della Maddalena

12. Kevin Holland

13. Neil Magny

14. Michael Chiesa

15. Rinat Fakhretdinov

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Sean Strickland

1. Israel Adesanya

2. Dricus Du Plessis

3. Robert Whittaker

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Marvin Vettori

6. Paulo Costa

7. Roman Dolidze

8. Khamzat Chimaev +1

9. Jack Hermansson -1

10. Brendan Allen

11. Kelvin Gastelum

12. Nassourdine Imavov

13. Paul Craig

14. Chris Curtis

15. Anthony Hernandez

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jamahal Hill

1. Jiri Prochazka

2. Magomed Ankalaev

3. Alex Pereira

4. Jan Blachowicz

5. Aleksandar Rakic

6. Nikita Krylov

7. Johnny Walker

8. Anthony Smith

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Ryan Spann

11. Khalil Rountree

12. Azamat Murzakanov

13. Dominick Reyes

14. Alonzo Menifield

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Sergei Pavlovich

3. Stipe Miocic

4. Tom Aspinall

5. Curtis Blaydes

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Jailton Almeida +2

8. Serghei Spivac -1

9. Tai Tuivasa -1

10. (T) Derrick Lewis

10. (T) Marcin Tybura +1

12. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

15. Rodrigo Nascimento *NR

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexa Grasso

2. Zhang Weili

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Julianna Pena

5. Erin Blanchfield

6. Manon Fiorot

7. Carla Esparza

8. Rose Namajunas

9. Yan Xiaonan

10. Tatiana Suarez

11. Jessica Andrade +1

12. Raquel Pennington +1

13. Amanda Lemos +1

14. Ketlen Vieira *NR

15. Irena Aldana *NR

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Yan Xiaonan

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Amanda Lemos

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Virna Jandiroba

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Luana Pinheiro

10. Tabatha Ricci

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Angela Hill

13. Loopy Godinez

14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

15. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Erin Blanchfield

3. Manon Fiorot

4. Katlyn Chookagian +1

5. Jessica Andrade +1

6. Lauren Murphy +1

7. Maycee Barber +1

8. Viviane Araújo +1

9. Amanda Ribas +1

10. Tracy Cortez +1

11. Natalia Silva +1

12. Casey O’Neill +1

13. Karine Silva +1

14. Andrea Lee +1

15. Joanna Wood *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Julianna Pena

2. Raquel Pennington

3. Ketlen Vieira +1

4. Holly Holm +1

5. Irene Aldana

6. Pannie Kianzad +1

7. Yana Santos +1

8. Karol Rosa +1

9. Macy Chiasson

10. Norma Dumont +1

11. Miesha Tate +1

12. Julia Avila +1

13. Josiane Nunes +1

14. Chelsea Chandler +1

15. Tainara Lisboa *NR

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the light heavyweight division, following the UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” mixed martial arts (MMA) pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+ this Sat. (Nov. 11, 2023) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

