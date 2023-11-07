Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Controversial combat sports athlete Dillon Danis is a free agent.

Fresh off his disqualification loss — or win? — to Logan Paul in a boxing match, Danis has cut ties with Bellator MMA, the promotion that saw him build a 2-0 record prior to tearing his ACL. Now that he’s ready to return to the cage, Danis has vocally called for a UFC opportunity, and he’s got some high-profile opponents in mind.

There’s even been rumors that it’s already a done deal. However, when asked about signing Danis, UFC CEO Dana White refused to confirm or deny either way. At the moment, it’s very up in the air whether the social media troll will find his way into the Octagon.

He’s got at least one UFC champion pushing for him, however. Bantamweight kingpin Sean O’Malley is friendly with the Paul brothers, which makes it a bit surprising he’d back someone recently removed from a nasty feud and ugly fight with Logan Paul. Still, he’d like to see him given at least one fight, if only to see what happens.

“I want to see it,” Sean O’Malley said on The MMA Hour (via Josh Evanoff). “Give him one fight, give him the best, give him whoever you want to give him. He loses, [cut him]. They’ll give him 10/10, 5/5, whatever it is. Yeah, I’d like to see him in the UFC, give him someone on pay-per-view, f—k it. [It could be] a no-name… Imagine he goes out there and subs some dude, the UFC has got to [re-sign him].”

He continued, “His tweets are crazy. I wouldn’t do that but to each their own, I don’t know, I don’t want to bring family into it. But I don’t think he’s a bad person for doing it, necessarily. I think he, he either knew he was going to lose [in his last fight], or he just thought Logan was going to suck.”

We’ll just have to wait and see whether UFC takes the bait.

Until then, “Suga” has a fight! On Monday, it was announced that O’Malley will rematch Marlon Vera as the UFC 299 headlining match in March. “Chito” is responsible for the only loss on O’Malley’s professional record, and it’s sure to be a heated lead-up to their second dance.

I think Gabriel Bonfim remains a really talented prospect, but watching Nicolas Dalby pull off the veteran win was so much fun.

Beginning of the end for Bonfim



Backs up to draw Dalby in

Bonfim tries a reactive shot

Dalby hits him with a hard sprawl and cross face

Dalby uses the cross face to frame for space to knee

Bonfim looks up like "I'm over this"

Dalby's over hook turns into a frame and then elbow pic.twitter.com/KIguFwdeQN — Open Note Grappling (@OpenNoteGrapple) November 5, 2023

Yeah, we already had an entire post for this video, but the story is too Midnight Mania to not be featured.

What happens when you unknowing attack an MMA fighter in a parking lot with a 12-inch knife at 4am?



Surveillance video caught this incident on tape from Wednesday night of MMA fighter Javier Baez getting attacked by a knife-wielding nutcase.



Javier Baez. "He got a knife and… pic.twitter.com/jK9CEY6riJ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 6, 2023

Saenchai demonstrating the value of a great left kick:

Saenchai sparring with UFC Lightweight Guram Kutateladze. pic.twitter.com/WYNTSDAAj6 — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) November 2, 2023

On one hand, this clip was a super bizarre moment. On the other hand, it’s really easy to learn how to fold wrist control into an elbow ...

The moment all Jailton Almeida hype left my body pic.twitter.com/Cm25k7SDK4 — Jack Slack (@JackSlackMMA) November 5, 2023

New greatest fighter of all time entree just dropped.

Dustin Poirier has a date in mind, but how about an opponent?

UFC 300 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 6, 2023

A new way for a Russian press conference to go off the rails!

Double jab-right hand claims another victim, but look at how this man fell to the floor! Wild.

21 SECONDS. Former ACA HW champ Tony Johnson KO's Denis Smoldarev in under :30. Devastating right hand. #ACA165 pic.twitter.com/4J2qFc9AJp — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 3, 2023

So many brutal body shots in this sequence ...

Supergirl knocked out in round 1! pic.twitter.com/EGCWGJRkDP — Blaine Henry (@BlaineHenryTFL) November 4, 2023

Oliveira caught the kick and then made his opponent pay — textbook!

That boy ain’t right.

