Jorge Masvidal unloads on ‘little b—ch’ Colby Covington after closing assault case: ‘F—k you, motherf—ker’

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are officially distancing themselves from each other... for now.

After a long-winded court battle, Masvidal settled on a plea deal, pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery in his assault case on Covington from March 2022. The case began as a result of Masvidal attacking Covington outside of the Miami restaurant, Papi Steakhouse, in the wake of their UFC 272 clash. Masvidal broke two of Covington’s teeth in the incident.

Now, “Gamebred” is free to reflect on the whole saga and, unsurprisingly, remains firmly anti-”Chaos.”

“For starters, this little b—ch Colby was trying to hit me with three felonies and a misdemeanor, after he had declared numerous times that if he saw me in the street he was literally going to kill me,” Masvidal said on The MMA Hour. “It’s the weirdest f—king s—t. I couldn’t talk about this before, but now I can. He also said I attacked him with like five individuals. Where the f—k were all these co-defendants? They would have been on trial as well. You can’t just attack people with a mob of people. That would’ve been like a hate crime on his f—king flaky ass. Where the f—k are the rest of the people he was saying?

“So again, he’s a f—king liar,” he continued. “It was just me and him, I f—king confronted him after he had just dropped that s—t, and what did he do? He went and f—king hid in a f—king hostess’ f—king desk and called the cops. The recordings are all out there. ‘9-1-1, I’m in fear for my life. This guy’s outside trying to kick my ass!’ You f—king p—sy-ass b—ch. Eight months I’ve been dealing with this s—t. All types of money spent, all types of bulls—t, but thank goodness for [my lawyer] Brad Cohen. Love this guy. He kept me out of trouble, great dude, walked me through the whole thing. He’s the best.”

Masvidal, 38, has fought once since his unanimous decision loss to Covington, dropping another unanimous judges’ call to Gilbert Burns and calling it a career. Meanwhile, Covington has remained sidelined but is set to take on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, at UFC 296 next month (Dec. 16, 2023).

Even though his days in mixed martial arts (MMA) as a competitor appear to be over, the Gamebred Bareknuckle promoter, Masvidal, expects one more run-in with Covington before all is truly said and done.

“I don’t know when, but me and Colby are going to see each other at some point,” Masvidal said. “Whether it’s in a f—king cage, or I don’t know where the f—k it’s going to be, but we’re going to see each other for him lying on my name, for him f—king pressing charges, for everything that he’s f—king done, we are going to see each other. And it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be interesting. I’m going to knock the rest of his f—king teeth out. I got to knock two of his f—king fake-ass teeth out.

“Three felonies and a misdemeanor! F—k you, motherf—ker. You piece of s—t,” he concluded. “You know with three felonies I never could have had a job again. Look, I was scared for my life. [Smiles knowingly].”