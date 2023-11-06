He’s back! Alex Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria featherweight title fight set for UFC 298

Alexander Volkanovski was advised to skip UFC 297 ... and he will.

Instead, “The Great” will make his next featherweight title defense in the UFC 298 pay-per-view (PPV) main event in February, according to UFC CEO Dana White, taking on No. 5-ranked title contender and the self-proclaimed greatest of all time, Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski (26-3) is coming off a shocking, first-round knockout loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 just last month, a short-notice rematch that marked the Aussie’s second (unsuccessful) attempt to join the coveted “champ-champ” club. With those aspirations behind him, Volkanovski will get back to work in his own weight class.

Topuria (14-0) kept his undefeated streak intact by knocking around featherweight bruiser Josh Emmett at UFC on ABC 5 last June. “El Matador” was able to leapfrog the rest of the Top 5 because Volkanovski and longtime rival, Max Holloway, have done a pretty good job of shutting down most of the eligible contenders.

The upcoming UFC 298 PPV event does not yet have an exact date or location, but those important details — along with the rest of the still-developing “Volkanovski vs. Topuria” MMA fight card — are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, if not days.

