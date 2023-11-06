Alex Pereira inducted into kickboxing hall of fame, won’t succumb to ‘vengeance’ emotions at UFC 295

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who recently made the jump to 205 pounds, was inducted into the GLORY kickboxing hall of fame last week, becoming the third combatant to earn that honor behind Semmy Schilt and “Bazooka” Joe Valtellini.

“Alex Pereira was one of the greatest champions in GLORY history,” said Scott Rudmann, co-founder and Vice Chairman of GLORY. “His accomplishments in the GLORY ring speaks for themselves, as the only man ever hold the champions belt in two weight classes simultaneously.”

“Alex continues to make huge waves in combat sports with his successful shift to MMA, and he continues to bring awareness back to the stand-up combat,” Rudmann continued. “He devotes time and money to community service in his home country of Brazil, and he is a wonderful guy, always humble about his enormous accomplishments. We’re proud to have in the GLORY Hall of Fame.”

After holding two belts in GLORY kickboxing, the 36 year-old Brazilian will attempt to capture his second title in MMA when he collides with former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in the UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sat. night (Nov. 11, 2023) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“I’m not going into this fight with mixed emotions about vengeance,” Pereira told Shakiel Mahjouri. “I don’t want to play that game. I want to go with a very positive mindset. I’m going to fight with the mindset that they haven’t even fought before. But looking into the other side of being able to bring Glover his belt back and put it back in the gym, that means a lot to me.”

Prochazka defeated Pereira’s mentor, Glover Teixeira, for the 205-pound title before injuring his shoulder and vacating the throne. Jamahal Hill took over the reigns as division champion but like “BJP,” was forced to surrender the crown after suffering a debilitating injury.

“The thing that makes [Prochazka] dangerous is all the experience he has,” Pereira continued. “He’s a seasoned fighter. He’s dangerous, but that helps to keep me aware and not overlook the guy. I’m actually preparing to go over there and get it done. He’s a seasoned and experienced guy. That plays a part in it.”

To see who else is fighting at UFC 295 in New York click here.