Jorge Masvidal pleads guilty to misdemeanor battery in Colby Covington UFC street attack

Case closed.

Retired UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery on Monday under a plea deal in the Colby Covington street attack from early 2022. As part of the agreement, the prosecution agreed to drop a pair of felony charges that could have put “Gamebred” behind bars for the foreseeable future.

Instead, Masvidal was sentenced to time already served plus court costs, according to MMA Junkie.

Covington, who is currently training for his Leon Edwards title fight at UFC 296 in Las Vegas, did not appear in court. Prior to their Miami street altercation, “Chaos” defeated Masvidal in the UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner, bringing an end (or so we thought) to a long-standing rivalry that started as a long-standing friendship.

Hopefully this marks the end of their interactions.

The 38 year-old Masvidal walked away from MMA earlier this year, following four straight losses in the increasingly-competitive welterweight division. In the wake of his retirement, the former Strikeforce headliner began promoting a series of bareknuckle combat sports events under the “Gamebred” banner on YouTube.