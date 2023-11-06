Bearded, bloated Anderson Silva nearly unrecognizable in startling new pic of UFC legend

Anderson Silva uploaded a new selfie to social media and ... yeah.

I’m not sure what look “The Spider” was going for, but UFC fans were lighting him up in the comments section of his new Instagram post. Taking most of the blame was bloated B-movie action star Steven Seagal, who was a part of the Brazilian’s fight camp several years back for reasons not quite understood.

Here’s a sample:

—Hanging out with Steven Seagal too much.

—Did Steven Seagal teach you how to smile & pose in such a way??

—The upkick wasn’t the only thing Sensei Seagal taught you.

—Spider Seagal.

—Taking a page out of Sensei Seagal’s look?

—If Steven Seagal was black.

—Spider vs Type 2 diabetes......soon on pay per view.

Other comparisons included Jon Jones, Steve Harvey, and Rick Ross.

The 48 year-old Silva, who was released from UFC roughly three years back, has a new biopic coming out later this month (more on that here) and is expected to make his return to the boxing ring at some point in 2024.