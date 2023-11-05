Watch the full Countdown to UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira video

UFC 295 is right around the corner and while it no longer features Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic in a battle of the best heavyweights (under UFC contract), it still packs a punch at the top of the card.

The UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York now features a heavyweight interim title fight between UK sensation Tom Aspinall and Russian knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich. The top of the card is reserved for a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

This Countdown show takes us to the Czech Republic to see what former champ Prochazka has been up to since mangling his shoulder and relinquishing the title in November 2022. Not only do we get a fun highlight of Jiri’s early fights, we also get to meet his mother, who describes “Denisa” as a ‘rascal’ growing up.

There’s also a lot of time spent with Alex Pereira, who describes the rollercoaster ride his UFC career has been. His first UFC fight was in November of 2021, and he’s now on the cusp of winning his second title in a second division.

The Countdown show also spends time with Tom Aspinall in the UK and Sergei Pavlovich in Florida, where he trains with American Top Team.

UFC 295 goes down Saturday November 11th. Make sure to keep it locked to MMA Mania for all the news, updates, and highlights from this important card.