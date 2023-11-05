Highlights! RIZIN fighter Chihiro Suzuki brutally knocks out opponent with upkick to win title

Upkick knockouts never get old.

RIZIN Fighting Federation made a rare historic trip outside Japan yesterday (Sat., Oct. 4, 2023), taking the promotion to Azerbaijan for RIZIN Landmark 7 that took place in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In the main event, RIZIN Featherweight champion Vugar Karamov (19-5) lost his title in absolutely brutal fashion in less than two minutes when he was knocked out with an upkick and ate 7000 unanswered punches from Chihiro Suzuki (12-3).

Watch the stunning knockout below.

Chihiro Suzuki confirme son statut de plus grand prospect mondial actuel. Mettre KO le champion FW du Rizin Karamov via Upkick au 1er round, c'est fort. Mettre KO le champion FW du Bellator, Pitbull et Karamov au 1er round à la suite. C'est incroyable.#RIZIN_LANDMARK7 #upkick pic.twitter.com/A5aM9FZVCY — KIMURA NEWS (@KIMURA_NEWS) November 4, 2023

Karamov took Suzuki down in the first minute of the main event, but within seconds of Karamov posturing up to land ground and pound, Suzuki landed an upkick that put Karamov’s lights out - heel to the chin.

A Japanese contender Chihiro Suzuki defeated Rizin lightweight champion Vugar Karamov in Azerbaijan.

He defeated Patricio Pitbull too with KO in primer asalto at July 30 and 25 years old yet.

He can fight at UFC , Bellator too.#RIZINLANDMARK7



pic.twitter.com/D5NZPNZIK7 — underdog para siempre (@Perrito06046799) November 5, 2023

Suzuki, 24, came up short on his first Featherweight title shot earlier this year when Kleber Koike Erbst submitted him in the first round. The fight would be overturned to a no-contest after Erbst missed weight.

A month later, Suzuki shocked the MMA world when he knocked out former Bellator double champion Patricio Pitbull at Super RIZIN 2.

THE BIGGEST UPSET IN RIZIN HISTORY!!!



Chihiro Suzuki STOPS Patricio Pitbull in round 1!#SuperRIZIN2 | PPV link in bio pic.twitter.com/1adzXnRwCW — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) July 30, 2023

In the co-main event, Bellator fighter Tofiq Musayev returned to his old promotion and finished Koji Takeda via third-round TKO.

Watch it below:

Musayev (22-5) is riding a two-fight win streak since losing to Alexandr Shabliy in the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal.