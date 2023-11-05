Video! Watch the trailer for Anderson Silva’s new biopic mini series coming out Nov. 16

Anderson Silva has a new mini-series about his life coming out later this month on Nov. 16 and will be available on the streaming service Paramount+. The mini-series is called “Anderson Spider Silva.”

The final trailer for “Anderson Spider Silva” was recently released on Paramount+ Brasil but went relatively unnoticed until a few Twitter users found it.

Watch it below:

Disciplina, foco e luta são alguns ingredientes que formam um CAMPEÃO! #AndersonSpiderSilva CHEGA em 16 de Novembro aqui no meu app! pic.twitter.com/Kmvm22UcHy — Paramount+ Brasil (@paramountplusbr) October 17, 2023

The five-episode mini-series will tell the story of Silva’s tough upbringing from a child to an adolescent to a young adult. They will document his journey to becoming one of the most legendary UFC champions of all time, including his epic rivalry with Chael Sonnen.

The series was created by Marton Olympio and is directed by Caito Ortiz. William Nascimento will star as adult Silva, with Bruno Vinicius and Caetano Vieira playing younger Silva.

This isn’t the first project about the legendary fighter. In 2012, “Like Water,” a documentary, was released to great praise.

Silva, 48, was last in action against Jake Paul in which he lost a unanimous decision (watch highlights).

The former Middleweight champion was finally inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in July; however, the Brazilian didn’t show up to the reception because of “scheduling issues” and his son Kalyl, who accepted on his behalf.

What say you, Maniacs? Will you watch this new mini-series?