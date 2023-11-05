Highlights! BJJ star Craig Jones strangles UFC middleweight in less than two minutes at Polaris 26

Craig Jones made quick work of a UFC veteran.

Yesterday at Polaris 26 (Sat., Oct. 4, 2023), self-proclaimed pound-for-pound best grappler in the world, Jones needed less than two minutes to tap UFC Middleweight Gerald Meerschaert from inside Southampton Central Hall in Southampton, England.

Watch the finish below.

In the main event, Jones wasted little time to jump Meerschaert’s back, which led to an awkward takedown. Jones landed on his head and almost fell off of his opponent’s back but ended up regaining control and quickly locked up a rear-naked choke once he was able to lock on his body triangle. Jones wasn’t even around Meerschaert’s neck when he got the tap; it was simply that his face crank was too much.

Jones tapped “GM3” at 1:19 seconds into the grappling match.

The match with Meerschaert showcased Jones’ improved takedowns against mixed martial arts fighters as he usually pulls guard.

Jones is very familiar with Polaris as he is a multi-time Polaris champion. On the other hand, Meerschaert has now lost back-to-back grappling matches, losing to Joe Pyfer at Fury Pro Grappling 7 in April. The UFC veteran is also on a two-fight losing streak in MMA, dropping a unanimous decision most recently to Andre Petroski at UFC 292.

Also at Polaris 26, UFC flyweight Molly McCann tapped BJJ purple belt Julia Scardone with an armbar.

Check out the finish.

Welcome back to the win column Molly McCann! #Polaris26 | LIVE NOW | on #UFCFIGHTPASS pic.twitter.com/6qU6wbfOhm — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 4, 2023

McCann is currently on her way down to Strawweight after suffering two back-to-back losses.