UFC fighter who fell ill under mysterious circumstances ‘seriously poisoned’ in Brazil

Poisoned in Brazil? Yikes.

UFC Sao Paulo went down last night (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023), in which Jailton Almeida thoroughly dominated Derrick Lewis for five long rounds from inside Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Brazil. During the “Prelims” portion of the fight card, the broadcast announced that Arman Petrosyan had fallen ill and that his fight with Rodolfo Vieira was off.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, one of Petrosyan’s management companies suggested “Superman” may have been poisoned before his fight.

“Why was Armen Petrosyan’s fight canceled? Shortly before the duel, Armen felt bad. He was seriously poisoned in Brazil,” the management company wrote. “Sugar has dropped sharply. It should be noted that the same poisoning happened to Roman Kopylov. There is even a suspicion from what products. Armenians have an even more serious situation. It’s good that UFC matchmakers in the face of Mick Maynard, appreciate Armen. More than a couple of days ago, there was a case: UFC informed Petrosyan that his opponent Vieira is out. And a striker was offered instead.

Our fighter did not refuse and accepted a new match-up. Nevertheless...[it was] reported that Vieira was ready and he would be the one to come out. And now that such a situation has happened to Armen, UFC said they are waiting for his recovery and are ready to give a new duel or reschedule this confrontation in a time acceptable to the Armenian fighter. Sugar is returning to normal now.”

Arman Petrosyan “was seriously poisoned in Brazil” pic.twitter.com/107oN0086X — MMA Mania (@mmamania) November 5, 2023

It seems from the Instagram post that Petrosyan had quite the whirlwind in Brazil, from his opponent almost pulling out to getting sick himself.

Hopefully, the promotion can rebook Petrosyan and Vieira for an upcoming event.

The 33-year-old former kickboxer is riding a two-fight win streak and is 3-1 in the UFC.

