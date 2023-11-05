The Welterweight showdown between Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos last night (Nov. 4, 2023) inside Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, flew under the radar.

And part of that was because of its “Prelims” placement.

UFC Sao Paulo wasn’t the deepest card in terms of ranked competitors, yet this bout — which featured No. 15-ranked Fakhretdinov and formerly ranked Zaleski — found itself in the middle of the undercard.

Why?

Fakhretdinov is a wrestler, but he’s not a boring one. He knocks out people with good consistency, and Zaleski is one of the most proven fun fights at 170 pounds. Even ahead of time, I thought it was a better match up than the co-main event of Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby, and it, too, featured a Brazilian fighter.

This column is for the people who watch cards from top-to-bottom anyway, but it’s just a little odd.

At any rate, the fight DELIVERED! Fakhretdinov stormed out of the gate with massive swings, flooring Zaleski in the opening seconds. It looked like he might score another instant finish, but Zaleski showed off his grit to survive. Still, it was a bad first round for the Brazilian, who got controlled and pummeled for most of five minutes.

Things got really fun in the second. Zaleski started finding good success with his distance jabs and low kicks, destabilizing his foe’s stance a bit. Fakhretdinov continually crashed forward with massive connections, as well as a few takedowns. However, he was struggling to control Zaleski, which resulted in more chaotic exchanges.

Down 2-0 in the third, Zaleski needed something major, but he didn’t rush. He kept jabbing and kicking, as well as firing counter combinations. Zaleski’s kick work was taking the wind from Fakhretdinov’s sails. Suddenly, a liver kick from the Brazilian saw his toes dig into internal organs, and the Russian hit the floor.

Zaleski chased the finish and nearly got it. Instead, the bout went to the cards and was fairly declared a draw.

So much of this fight had me reminiscing about Dan Henderson vs. Mauricio Rua, the 2011 “Fight of the Year: bout. I’m not saying it was quite that quality, but the coincidences were somewhat uncanny.

For one, Fakhretdinov fights a whole lot like “Hendo.” Inside low kick to overhand? Overhand to massive left hook? Breaking the clinch with gigantic right hand swings? Getting buckled by low kicks because of his oddly side-on stance that allows for him to swing that right hand like he’s throwing a fastball?

All of those are classic Henderson tactics ... and Fakhretdinov did ‘em over and over.

Then, there was the general flow of the fight. Like Henderson, Fakhretdinov started strong with his fast right hand to produce big connections and a near knockout. Like “Shogun,” Zaleski survived the initial barrage and kicked his way back into the fight. Then, he stormed back, nearly finishing the fight late from top position, same as Rua. This bout being scored a draw is a funny cherry on top. By all rights, Rua should’ve been given a 10-8 round in his favor back in 2011, which would’ve produced a draw.

Legendary comparison aside, it was the best fight of the evening, so if you’ve only got time to watch one bout from UFC Sao Paulo, the choice is clear.

