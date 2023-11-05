Jailton Almeida pushed his unbeaten UFC record to 6-0 last night (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) at UFC Sao Paulo live on ESPN+ from inside Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Brazil, with a dominant unanimous decision win over Derrick Lewis in the main event.

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC’s return to Brazil featured a laundry list of memorable performances and violent finishes. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Vitor Petrino pushed his UFC record to 3-0 with a devastating one-punch knockout finish over fellow light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas (watch HERE)

Octagon newcomer Eduarda Moura looked like a straight killer in her second-round TKO stoppage over Montserrat Ruiz

Elves Brener starched Octagon newcomer Kaynan Kruschewsky with a nasty faceplant knockout in the very first round (watch HERE)

Welterweight contender Nicolas Dalby punched his ticket to a top 15 matchup with an upset TKO finish over touted prospect Gabriel Bonfim

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Sao Paulo post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Nicolas Dalby vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Performance of the Night: Vitor Petrino

Performance of the Night: Elves Brener

For complete UFC Sao Paulo results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.