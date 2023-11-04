A rematch between current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and former titleholder Charles Oliveira is in the works to headline the upcoming UFC 297 pay-per-view (PPV) card on Jan. 20 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, per MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

The two fighters first collided back at UFC 280 in Oct. 2022, which saw Makhachev submit “Do Bronx” to claim the vacant UFC lightweight belt. They were expected to meet in a rematch at UFC 294 this past October before Oliveira suffered a cut in training and was forced to withdraw. Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski — who fought and lost to Makhachev at UFC 284 earlier this year — stepped up on short notice to fill in. Makhachev iced him with a first-round head kick knockout to retain his 155-pound title (highlights HERE).

Prior to his short-notice appearance at UFC 294, Volkanovski was expected to defend his UFC featherweight championship against undefeated contender IliaTopuria at UFC 297 this coming January. Maybe it was his knockout loss to Makhachev or Makhachev pushing for a quick turnaround, but Volkanovski is now on target to fight at UFC 298 in February.

While nothing is official just yet, Helwani offered up the inside scoop Saturday night on Twitter. Check it out below:

The current plan - though not finalized just yet - is to have Islam Makhachev x Charles Oliveira 2 - headline UFC 297. That event, while not officially announced yet, is currently slated to Jan. 20 in Toronto.



The original plan for that main was Volkanovski x Topuria, but now… — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 4, 2023

"The original plan for that main was Volkanovski x Topuria, but now the plan is for that to be on the February PPV.

"Raquel Pennington x Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant 135 title also scheduled for that January card, as reported yesterday."

“The original plan for that main was Volkanovski x Topuria, but now the plan is for that to be on the February PPV.

“Raquel Pennington x Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant 135 title also scheduled for that January card, as reported yesterday.”

The matchup between Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva was announced on Friday. They will also meet at UFC 297 in Toronto and battle it out for the vacant UFC women’s bantamweight title, which was left behind from Amanda Nunes retiring. UFC 297 will also feature other matchups like Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev, Mike Malott vs. Neil Magny, and Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault.

