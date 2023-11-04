With UFC Sao Paulo a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ from inside Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Brazil, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between surging heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida and former UFC title challenger Derrick Lewis, a co-headliner pitting welterweight veteran Nicolas Dalby against undefeated Brazilian sensation Gabriel Bonfim, and a middleweight affair between Contender Series standout Caio Borralho and striker Abus Magomedov, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE around 12:00 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as UFC brass.

For complete UFC Sao Paulo results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.