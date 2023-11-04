Gabriel Bonfim was a heavy betting favorite to walk out of the Octagon victorious earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) at UFC Sao Paulo live on ESPN+ from inside Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Brazil, but the undefeated Brazilian fighter saw his perfect record go up in flames compliments of a comeback TKO (knees and punches) by Nicolas Dalby.

Dalby is the most durable fighter Bonfim has ever faced, but the young contender was still able to land heavy shots and powerful takedowns through the first seven minutes of action. However, Dalby kept coming. No matter what Bonfim threw his way the veteran welterweight kept the pressure cooking. It was only a matter of time before Bonfim would wilt.

That moment came late into the second round as Dalby stalked Bonfim along the cage with elbows inside and knees in the clinch. Bonfim tried to counter with desperate hooks and uppercuts, but Dalby was in the zone. He eventually connected on a final knee that sent Bonfim crashing to the canvas. Dalby landed some good ground-and-pound before the referee peeled him off.

Check out the final moments in the above video player.

Dalby, 38, has now won his last four trips to the Octagon and is 6-1 (1 NC) since his return to the promotion in 2019. This was by far his most impressive outing yet and one that could land him a shot at the top 15 his next time out.

