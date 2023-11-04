Elves Brener proved he’s a legitimate prospect in the lightweight division earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) at UFC Sao Paulo live on ESPN+ from inside Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Brazil, when the young fighter stopped Octagon newcomer Kaynan Kruschewsky with a wild faceplant knockout in the very first round.

Both lightweights came to fight and it showed early. Kruschewsky gave Brener some issues in the opening minutes with long strikes from range. Brener, who has insane power when he sits down on his punches and commits, was simply waiting for his opportunity to shine.

It came with one minute left in the first round. Brener launched a right hand that missed, but it was the follow-up, step-through left that caught Kruschewsky behind the ear. Kruschewsky immediately went out and went crashing face first into the canvas. It was pretty gnarly and a finish that sparked the UFC Sao Paulo main card in fashion.

Check out the final moments in the above video player.

Brener, 26, is now 3-0 in his young UFC career. He already had wins over notable fighters like Zubaira Tukhugov and Guram Kutateladze, so this impressive knockout stoppage was just another feather in his cap. Brenner, a training partner of former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, seems to be the real deal in a crowded lightweight division.

