A main card fight was canceled last-second earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) at UFC Sao Paulo live on ESPN+ from inside Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Brazil, as a middleweight matchup between Rodolfo Vieira and Armen Petrosyan got scratched after Petrosyan fell ill at the arena.
The cancelation was announced by the UFC Sao Paulo broadcast team with 30 minutes remaining on the “Prelims” undercard (shown in the above player). As a result, a lightweight clash between Elves Brener and Kaynan Kruschewsky was moved to the main card. UFC was left to fill the remaining “Prelims” show with promos for tonight’s main event between heavyweights Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis.
This has been a rough one for UFC’s return to Sao Paulo. On Friday, two fights were canceled following missed weight cuts. This included a lightweight scrap between Ismael Bonfim and Vinc Pichel, as well as a bantamweight fight involving Daniel Marcos and Victor Hugo. Remember, this UFC Sao Paulo card originally had a different main event, but “Black Beast” swooped in to save the day after Curtis Blaydes was removed from action.
It’s unknown at this time what exactly happened to Petrosyan, but his middleweight matchup with Vieira is probably something UFC would look to re-book if all is well.
For complete UFC Sao Paulo results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...