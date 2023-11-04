The main card bout between Rodolfo Vieira and Armen Petrosyan is cancelled after Petrosyan has fallen ill. pic.twitter.com/FZgqoMUmjI

A main card fight was canceled last-second earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) at UFC Sao Paulo live on ESPN+ from inside Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Brazil, as a middleweight matchup between Rodolfo Vieira and Armen Petrosyan got scratched after Petrosyan fell ill at the arena.

Related UFC Just Canceled Two Sao Paulo Fights

The cancelation was announced by the UFC Sao Paulo broadcast team with 30 minutes remaining on the “Prelims” undercard (shown in the above player). As a result, a lightweight clash between Elves Brener and Kaynan Kruschewsky was moved to the main card. UFC was left to fill the remaining “Prelims” show with promos for tonight’s main event between heavyweights Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis.

This has been a rough one for UFC’s return to Sao Paulo. On Friday, two fights were canceled following missed weight cuts. This included a lightweight scrap between Ismael Bonfim and Vinc Pichel, as well as a bantamweight fight involving Daniel Marcos and Victor Hugo. Remember, this UFC Sao Paulo card originally had a different main event, but “Black Beast” swooped in to save the day after Curtis Blaydes was removed from action.

It’s unknown at this time what exactly happened to Petrosyan, but his middleweight matchup with Vieira is probably something UFC would look to re-book if all is well.

For complete UFC Sao Paulo results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.