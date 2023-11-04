Vitor Petrino continued his winning ways earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) at UFC Sao Paulo live on ESPN+ from inside Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Brazil, when the rising light heavyweight contender put a brutal stop to Modestas Bukauskas with a devastating second-round knockout (punch).

Petrino is one of the most promising up-and-comers in the UFC’s growing 205-pound division, but this was arguably his toughest test to date. The talented Brazilian wasn’t fazed at all as Petrino took control early on and never looked back. He even mixed in a good takedown and some grappling in the first.

In the second frame, he landed a perfectly-timed left hook counter that caught Bukauskas on the button. Bukauskas fell back in a heap and violently hit the Octagon canvas. Petrino didn’t have enough time to follow up with another shot as the referee quickly slid in for the stoppage.

Check out the final moments in the above video player.

Petrino, 26, pushes his undefeated professional record to 10-0 with this “Prelims” performance and is now 3-0 in his young UFC career. The Brazilian fighter has all the natural ability in the world, but it’s important for Petrino to show maturation each time we see him. He did that tonight and could very well get a top 15 matchup his next time out.

For complete UFC Sao Paulo results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.