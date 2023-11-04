Netflix is reportedly exploring a venture into the world of boxing that could bring a Jake Paul fight card to the massive streaming service.

This is according to a Friday report by The Wall Street Journal, which states that Netflix is also looking into the possibility of streaming Premier Boxing Champions (PBC).

The timing of this report is not a coincidence. Last month, Showtime Sports announced that it would no longer be in the boxing business after 37 years of hosting fights. This shutdown is expected to occur at the end of 2023 and has opened up a floodgate of streaming services looking for a new partnership in the live sports market.

If Netflix is looking to get into the sport of boxing then bringing Jake Paul aboard as a partner might be worthwhile. The social media sensation is one the biggest attractions in the sport today. His clash with former UFC star Nate Diaz earlier this year did close to 500,000 pay-per-view (PPV) buys, which is one of the biggest turnouts of the year.

It’s unknown at this time what a deal with Netflix would look like financially, but it could offer a huge boost to the Paul brand. Earlier this year, “Problem Child” released a documentary on the streaming platform and is also looking to push the envelope.

Stick with Mania for more news on Netflix’s potential move into boxing.