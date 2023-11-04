Jailton Almeida vs Derrick Lewis full fight video preview for UFC Sao Paulo main event

Fast-rising heavyweight sensation Jailton Almeida collides with power-punching knockout artist Derrick Lewis in the UFC Sao Paulo five-round main event TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) at Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Almeida (19-2) has terrorized the heavyweight division since making his Octagon debut back in early 2022. A product of Dana White’s “Contender Series,” the 32 year-old “Malhadinho” is undefeated in UFC with five wins and five finishes, four in the first frame.

Lewis (27-11, 1 NC) recently snapped a three-fight losing streak by smashing Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 back in July. The 38 year-old slugger holds the UFC record for most knockouts at 14 and will no doubt look to add to that total at this weekend’s event.

