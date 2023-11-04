 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jailton Almeida vs Derrick Lewis full fight video preview for UFC Sao Paulo main event

By Jesse Holland
Fast-rising heavyweight sensation Jailton Almeida collides with power-punching knockout artist Derrick Lewis in the UFC Sao Paulo five-round main event TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) at Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Check out their “Here to Stay” video preview embedded above.

Almeida (19-2) has terrorized the heavyweight division since making his Octagon debut back in early 2022. A product of Dana White’s “Contender Series,” the 32 year-old “Malhadinho” is undefeated in UFC with five wins and five finishes, four in the first frame.

Lewis (27-11, 1 NC) recently snapped a three-fight losing streak by smashing Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 back in July. The 38 year-old slugger holds the UFC record for most knockouts at 14 and will no doubt look to add to that total at this weekend’s event.

NEW SCHOOL VS. OLD SCHOOL HEAVYWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sat., Nov. 4, 2023, with all-time Octagon knockout record holder, Derrick Lewis, stepping in on short notice to face surging prospect, Jailton Almeida, in the ESPN+-streamed main event. In UFC Sao Paulo’s co-main event, undefeated submission stylist, Gabriel Bonfim (15-0), looks to keep his perfect record intact at the expense of Nicolas Dalby in a Welterweight showdown.

