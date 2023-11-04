Francis Ngannou produced one of the best moments in combat sports this year when he knocked down Tyson Fury during their boxing match last weekend and now “Predator” has one of the sickest video edits around to show for it.

It’s safe to say that Ngannou shocked the entire sports world when he went toe-to-toe with Fury in a heavyweight superfight in Saudi Arabia. The former UFC heavyweight champion is known for his incredible punching power, but he has never stepped inside of the boxing ring in a professional manner before. Accepting a debut fight against the best heavyweight fighter of this generation was downright legendary and Ngannou proved he knew what he was doing.

Fury, who is the reigning WBC heavyweight champion, had trouble dealing with Ngannou’s defense and natural power inside the clinch. It caused Fury some major issues over the course of 10 rounds and essentially prohibited him from unloading volume strikes down the stretch like he’s done against all of his other opponents.

The biggest moment of the fight was a knockdown by Ngannou in the third round. He connected on a left hand counter to the side of Fury’s head that sent “Gypsy King” crashing to the canvas. The knockdown itself was a win for MMA over boxing and proof that Ngannou is hands down the baddest man on the planet (despite eventually losing the fight via split decision).

As expected, social media has had a field day over Ngannou’s performance. Not only are a lot of people talking about his potential future as a legitimate boxing contender, but some are also churning out gnarly video mashups from the Fury fight. The most epic one yet is shown in the above video player and depicts Ngannou as “Predator” while hunting Fury down and taking him out for good. It’s pretty epic.

