Jon Jones suffered a serious enough injury to his pectoral muscle that will not only sideline him well into 2024, but the UFC heavyweight champion may need to “adjust” his training moving forward if he wants to come back in full health.

This is according to former UFC double champion, Henry Cejudo, who has become one of Jones’ main training instructors over the past year or two. Cejudo was with Jones as he prepared for his heavyweight debut at UFC 285 earlier this year and will be riding with “Bones” as the legendary fighter rehabs his torn pec and readies himself for another trip to the Octagon next year.

However, Cejudo doesn’t believe Jones’ road to recovery will be an easy one. According to the former Olympic gold medalist, the injury that Jones sustained is “serious” and one that may force the UFC champion to refine his overall training methods.

“The injury, tearing of the pec. I mean, that’s a serious injury,” said Cejudo during a recent episode on his YouTube channel. “It’s probably been in there for a very long time. For him to go for an extension of the single leg, miss it or not grab it, be sprawled on… it just lets you know that Jon Jones’ body — he’s not that 23-year-old that became the youngest light heavyweight champion in history.”

“These are a lot of lessons,” he continued. “If there’s one thing I will say about Jon, Jon is very smart. Jon is very humble when it comes to him being taught, and he’s very honest when it comes to him doing things right. I think the issue right now is the age…What Jon Jones needs to do now… bring more of that guerrilla style of fighting, where he’s being very tactical with his training, as he would for his fight… Is going live [in training] after going through a whole surgery [smart]? … These are adjustments that Jon Jones is gonna have to make if he wants to come back and fight.”

Jones, who was scheduled to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in a legends fight at UFC 295 next weekend, will be turning 37 next July. Given his three-year layoff from the sport to make a successful move from light heavyweight to heavyweight, “Bones” can’t afford to miss any more time. And when Jones does return to action maybe he should listen to Cejudo and flip the script on his training methods before another setback sidelines him for good.