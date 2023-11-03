 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jamahal Hill dethrones Max Holloway, named UFC’s ‘best boxer’ in stunning upset

Conor McGregor? Sean O’Malley? Pffffft ... as if.

By Jesse Holland
UFC 283: Teixeira v Hill Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The polls are closed and the ballots are in.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was recently named UFC’s “Best Boxer,” beating out the likes of ex-featherweight titleholder Max Holloway and current middleweight kingpin Sean Strickland, among others.

It helps that “Sweet Dreams” was the only one voting.

“My top five boxers in the UFC right now? I’d have to say myself at one, I’d probably say Dustin Poirier at two,” Hill told The Schmo. “Probably [Sergei] Pavlovich. I’ll probably set him at four, I’ll put Sean Strickland at three. I’ll put Pavlovich at four and then, no ... damn I’m going to have to move Pavlovich down again, and I’ll have to move Sean down. Three I’d put Max Holloway, then Sean, then Pavlovich.”

Hill, 32, is 12-1 (1 NC) in UFC with seven knockouts.

Boxing has been a hot topic over the last two weeks, thanks to the breakout performance from Francis Ngannou last weekend in Riyadh. “The Predator” shook up the combat sports world with his “unbelievable” performance against Tyson Fury.

Hill is currently recovering from surgery and is expected to return in 2024.

