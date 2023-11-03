UFC just canceled two Sao Paulo fights (including main card opener) as weigh ins fallout continues

Things are going from bad to worse in Sao Paulo.

Following a disastrous early (and official) weigh ins event, where multiple fighters failed to make weight, the promotion was forced to cancel the 155-pound contest between Ismael Bonfim and Vinc Pichel, who were expected to open the ESPN+ main card on Sat. (Nov. 4) from Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Brazil.

Bonfim clocked in at 159.5, missing the allowable mark by 3.5 pounds. Pichel also came in heavy on his first attempt (157), but was able to cut down to 155.5 pounds after being granted another hour to continue his weight cut. Not that it matters, since UFC later pulled the plug on their lightweight showdown, according to Jacque Enriquez.

That’s not all.

The bantamweight “Prelims” bout between Daniel Marcos and Victor Hugo was also scrapped. Marcos made weight, tipping the scale at 136 pounds, but “Striker” was unable to get any lower than 138.5 pounds, 2.5 pounds over the allowable limit. No word yet on whether or not UFC plans to rebook these canceled contests.

