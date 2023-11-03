 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Train wreck! Multiple fighters miss weight during disastrous UFC Sao Paulo weigh ins (Updated)

***UPDATE: Vinc Pichel weighed in at 157 pounds on his first attempt but given an additional hour to cut weight and made the lightweight mark at 155.5 pounds on his second try.

By Jesse Holland
UFC Sao Paulo weigh ins went down earlier this morning ... and it was a total s—t show.

Four fighters missed weight ahead of this weekend’s ESPN+ fight card, including Ismael Bonfim (159.5), Vinc Pichel (157), Victor Hugo (138.5) and Eduarda Moura (119.5). As of this writing, all four bouts are expected to proceed as planned though it should be noted that Moura’s bout against Montserrat Ruiz is expected to be moved to a catchweight with “Ronda” coughing up 30 percent of her purse.

UFC Sao Paulo, going down on Sat. night (Nov. 4, 2023) at Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, will be headlined by the heavyweight showdown between local hero Jailton Almeida and heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis. Elsewhere on the card, undefeated welterweight sensation Gabriel Bonfim collides with “Danish Dynamite” Nicolas Dalby for a coveted spot in the Top 15 at 170 pounds.

