Stipe Miocic had a message for fans worried about his future after a big fight against Jon Jones at UFC 295 fell apart.

Miocic and Jones were set to clash in the main event of UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden. It was the consensus G.O.A.T. in Jones vs. the most decorated UFC heavyweight in history in Miocic. But we won’t get to see that battle after Jones tore a pectoral muscle in training.

Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich will now fight for the interim heavyweight belt, while Miocic has been relegated to the sidelines for the Jones fight. Is “Bones” the only fight that matters to Stipe? In a new Twitter post, he suggested the Jones fight was just the beginning of a new chapter.

“Far from over,” he wrote, with a picture of him in the gym training.

According to Miocic, the UFC never gave him the option to stay on UFC 295. That’s not too surprising given the circumstances. Jon Jones had made it clear he has a blueprint for his last run of fights, and beating the greatest heavyweight in Stipe is part of that plan. The UFC already fumbled the bag on Jones vs. Ngannou. There’s no way they want to do the same on Jones vs. Miocic.

There were some serious fears, though, that both men might retire following their UFC 295 scrap. But based on this and other comments from Stipe, he seems engaged and ready to attempt another run of title defenses ... if he can take the belt off Jon Jones.