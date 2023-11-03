With the UFC Sao Paulo early (and official) weigh ins already in the books, and two fights tossed from the ESPN+ lineup (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of this weekend’s (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis-led mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil for the promotion’s ceremonial weigh ins festivities, streaming LIVE at 4 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC Sao Paulo will be headlined by the heavyweight showdown between local hero Jailton Almeida and heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis. Elsewhere on the card, undefeated welterweight sensation Gabriel Bonfim collides with “Danish Dynamite” Nicolas Dalby for a coveted spot in the Top 15 at 170 pounds. Elsewhere on the ESPN+ fight card, heavyweight hurters Don’Tale Mayes and Rodrigo Nascimento hook ‘em up at 265 pounds.

