Live: UFC Sao Paulo ceremonial weigh ins video | Almeida vs. Lewis

By Jesse Holland
With the UFC Sao Paulo early (and official) weigh ins already in the books, and two fights tossed from the ESPN+ lineup (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of this weekend’s (Sat., Nov. 4, 2023) Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis-led mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil for the promotion’s ceremonial weigh ins festivities, streaming LIVE at 4 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC Sao Paulo will be headlined by the heavyweight showdown between local hero Jailton Almeida and heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis. Elsewhere on the card, undefeated welterweight sensation Gabriel Bonfim collides with "Danish Dynamite" Nicolas Dalby for a coveted spot in the Top 15 at 170 pounds. Elsewhere on the ESPN+ fight card, heavyweight hurters Don'Tale Mayes and Rodrigo Nascimento hook 'em up at 265 pounds.

NEW SCHOOL VS. OLD SCHOOL HEAVYWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sat., Nov. 4, 2023, with all-time Octagon knockout record holder, Derrick Lewis, stepping in on short notice to face surging prospect, Jailton Almeida, in the ESPN+-streamed main event. In UFC Sao Paulo’s co-main event, undefeated submission stylist, Gabriel Bonfim (15-0), looks to keep his perfect record intact at the expense of Nicolas Dalby in a Welterweight showdown.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Sao Paulo fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 9 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Sao Paulo news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Almeida vs. Lewis” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

