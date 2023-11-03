Live: UFC Sao Paulo early weigh ins video results | Almeida vs. Lewis

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold its early (and official) weigh ins for the upcoming UFC Sao Paulo mixed martial arts (MMA) event, LIVE at 8 a.m. ET from inside the promotion’s host hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil. We’ll have real-time results and updates below, even if you are too busy sleeping to read them, but at least you West Coasters have something to look forward to when you wake up! The good news for all the fans behind the times (literally) is that Jailton Almeida, Derrick Lewis, Gabriel Bonfim, Nicolas Dalby, and the rest of the UFC Sao Paulo cast and crew will head to the nearby Ibirapuera Gymnasium for the ceremonial weigh ins festivities, streaming LIVE at 4 p.m. ET right here.

Complete UFC Sao Paulo early weigh ins text results below:

UFC Sao Paulo Main Card On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Jailton Almeida () vs. Derrick Lewis ()

170 lbs.: Gabriel Bonfim () vs. Nicolas Dalby ()

265 lbs.: Don’Tale Mayes () vs. Rodrigo Nascimento ()

185 lbs.: Caio Borralho () vs. Abus Magomedov ()

185 lbs.: Armen Petrosyan () vs. Rodolfo Vieira ()

155 lbs.: Ismael Bonfim () vs. Vinc Pichel ()

UFC Sao Paulo ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Elves Brener () vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky ()

135 lbs.: Victor Hugo () vs. Daniel Marcos ()

170 lbs.: Rinat Fakhretdinov () vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos ()

205 lbs.: Modestas Bukauskas () vs. Vitor Petrino ()

115 lbs.: Denise Gomes () vs. Angela Hill ()

145 lbs.: Lucas Alexander () vs. David Onama ()

115 lbs.: Eduarda Moura () vs. Montserrat Ruiz ()

155 lbs.: Marc Diakiese () vs. Kaue Fernandes ()

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Sao Paulo fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 9 p.m. ET.

