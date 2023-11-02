UFC anti-trust lawsuit findings reveal big nondisclosed payouts for top stars

Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) anti-trust lawsuit continues to proceed with intriguing developments.

Nevada federal judge, Richard Boulware, recently ordered a resubmission of an expert report utilized in the lawsuit, unsealing indications of potential nondisclosed purse numbers for some of UFC’s biggest stars. The payouts include the names of Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Ronda Rousey, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, Randy Couture, Jose Aldo, B.J. Penn, and Phil “CM Punk” Brooks.

The fighters weren’t specified in the documents, which were reported by Bloody Elbow with a chart by MMA Fighting below, but historical data, fighter interviews, and “other sources of information” from the anti-trust suit helped indicate who the receivers of these big UFC paydays were.

Conor McGregor UFC 189: Conor McGregor ($2,642,204 or $3,285,000) vs. Chad Mendes McGregor’s previously disclosed pay was a flat $500,000. According to Bloody Elbow’s John Nash, the full payout included a $2.11 million discretionary bonus. UFC 194: Conor McGregor ($4,476,662 or $4,536,932) vs. Jose Aldo ($2,377,699) McGregor’s previously disclosed pay before bonuses was $500,000, while Aldo’s was $400,000. UFC 196: Conor McGregor ($5,576,315) vs. Nate Diaz: ($2,838,158) McGregor’s previously disclosed pay was $1,000,000, while Diaz’s was $500,000. UFC 202: Conor McGregor ($5,615,490) vs. Nate Diaz 2 ($4,315,490) McGregor’s previously disclosed pay was $3,000,000, while Diaz’s was $2,000,000. UFC 205: Conor McGregor ($6,812,374) vs. Eddie Alvarez Ronda Rousey UFC 157: Ronda Rousey ($262,000 or $574,720) vs. Liz Carmouche Rousey’s disclosed pay was $90,000, while Carmouche’s was $12,000. UFC 168: Ronda Rousey ($1,817,907) vs. Miesha Tate Rousey’s disclosed pay was $100,000, while Tate’s was $28,000. UFC 170: Ronda Rousey ($870,969) vs. Sara McMann Rousey’s disclosed pay was $110,000, while McMann’s was $16,000. UFC 175: Ronda Rousey ($1,063,688) vs. Alexis Davis Rousey’s disclosed pay was $120,000, while Davis’ was $24,000. UFC 184: Ronda Rousey ($1,458,282) vs. Cắt Zingano Rousey’s disclosed pay was $130,000, while Zingano’s was $100,000. UFC 190: Ronda Rousey ($2,642,204 or $3,285,000) vs. Bethe Correia UFC 193: Ronda Rousey ($4,476,662 or $4,536,932) vs. Holly Holm UFC 207: Ronda Rousey ($4,879,766 or $5,576,315) vs. Amanda Nunes Rousey’s disclosed pay was $3,000,000, while Nunes’ was $200,000. Jon Jones UFC 135: Jon Jones ($1,176,108) vs. Quinton Jackson UFC 140: Jon Jones ($1,705,969) vs. Lyoto Machida UFC 145: Jon Jones ($2,278,553) vs. Rashad Evans UFC 152: Jon Jones ($1,566,196) vs. Vitor Belfort UFC 159: Jon Jones ($2,750,000 or $1,244,460) vs. Chael Sonnen UFC 165: Jon Jones ($1,173,560) vs. Alexander Gustafsson 1 UFC 172: Jon Jones ($1,237,880) vs. Glover Teixeira UFC 182: Jon Jones ($3,637,500) vs. Daniel Cormier 1 Jones’ disclosed payout was $500,000, while Cormier’s was $90,000. UFC 197: Jon Jones ($2,677,530) vs. Ovince Saint Preux Jones’ disclosed payout was $500,000, while Cormier’s was $55,000. Georges St-Pierre UFC 129: Georges St-Pierre ($4,314,289) vs. Jake Shields UFC 154: Georges St-Pierre ($3,197,908) vs. Carlos Condit UFC 158: Georges St-Pierre ($4,116,690) vs. Nick Diaz UFC 167: Georges St-Pierre ($3,555,344) vs. Johny Hendricks St-Pierre’s disclosed payout was $400,000, while Hendricks’ was $50,000. Randy Couture UFC 129: Randy Couture ($1,833,000) vs. Lyoto Machida BJ Penn UFC 127: BJ Penn ($400,000) vs. Jon Fitch UFC 137: BJ Penn ($475,000) vs. Nick Diaz Penn’s disclosed payout was $150,000, while Diaz’s was $200,000. UFC Seattle: BJ Penn ($250,000) vs. Rory MacDonald The Ultimate Fighter 19 Finale: BJ Penn ($136,000 or $275,000) vs. Frankie Edgar Penn’s disclosed payout was $150,00, while Edgar’s was $260,000. Jose Aldo UFC 169: Jose Aldo ($250,000) vs. Ricardo Lamas UFC 179: Jose Aldo ($350,000) vs. Chad Mendes 2 UFC 194: Jose Aldo ($2,377,699) vs. Conor McGregor McGregor’s disclosed pay before bonuses was $500,000, while Aldo’s was $400,000. Phil “CM Punk” Brooks UFC 203: CM Punk ($1,042,736) vs. Mickey Gall Punk’s disclosed pay was $500,000, while Gall’s was $30,000.

UFC’s anti-trust lawsuit stems from a group of fighters who are suing the company for “anti-competitive business practices,” specifically ranging from 2011 to 2016. Anti-trust expert, Robert Blair, crafted the report and was commissioned by defense attorneys for Zuffa to counter the experts hired by the said fighters.