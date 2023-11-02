Jake Paul done with UFC clearance rack, reveals next fight ‘will be a boxer with a winning record’

Bad news for ex-UFC fighters hoping to score a “Problem Child” payday.

Celebrity boxer Jake Paul is no longer shopping the MMA clearance rack and will now focus on climbing the “sweet science” ladder, perhaps inspired by Francis Ngannou’s breakout performance against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last weekend in Riyadh.

Paul is expected to make his in-ring return on Dec. 15 at a location to be named.

Jake Paul’s opponent for his 9th fight will not be a “boxer” similar to:



- Tomas Mrazek (Tyson Fury )

- Daniel Martinez (Canelo Alvarez)

- Jesus Chavez (Floyd Mayweather)



It will be a boxer with a winning record. — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 1, 2023

“Every struggle is personal and the magnitude of that struggle is unique to that person,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Don’t judge what someone else is going through. Currently dealing with ‘I’m proud of myself’ and ‘I need to work harder.’ Happy with how far we have come, but hungry to go a lot further.”

Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz last August. There was talk about setting up a rematch in PFL MMA; however, it appears Diaz is content to spend the rest of 2023 hiding behind a rock.