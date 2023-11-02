 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jake Paul done with UFC clearance rack, reveals next fight ‘will be a boxer with a winning record’

I guess this Riddle has been solved.

By Jesse Holland
/ new
Jake Paul v Nate Diaz Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Bad news for ex-UFC fighters hoping to score a “Problem Child” payday.

Celebrity boxer Jake Paul is no longer shopping the MMA clearance rack and will now focus on climbing the “sweet science” ladder, perhaps inspired by Francis Ngannou’s breakout performance against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last weekend in Riyadh.

Paul is expected to make his in-ring return on Dec. 15 at a location to be named.

“Every struggle is personal and the magnitude of that struggle is unique to that person,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Don’t judge what someone else is going through. Currently dealing with ‘I’m proud of myself’ and ‘I need to work harder.’ Happy with how far we have come, but hungry to go a lot further.”

Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz last August. There was talk about setting up a rematch in PFL MMA; however, it appears Diaz is content to spend the rest of 2023 hiding behind a rock.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania