Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou may sound like a pipe dream, but there’s no reason it can’t happen.

That’s the message Ngannou’s head coach, Eric Nicksick, was sending when he appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani (Jones’ favorite person). “Bones” and “The Predator” have been circling each other since Jones revealed his intention to move up to Heavyweight. Unfortunately, nothing ever came together before “The Predator” managed to hit free agency and score a boxing “super fight” with Tyson Fury.

And after nearly winning that (watch highlights), there’s no hotter mixed martial arts (MMA) property than Francis Ngannou.

“In a perfect world, for me, I still want that Jon Jones fight,” Nicksick said (via MMA Fighting). “Hell yeah, I do. Just because I want to compete against the best and I think Jon is the best. I don’t want any more guesses about who is the baddest man on the planet. Let’s run it. Let’s do it.”

Unfortunately, UFC is historically reluctant to do co-promotions. It has happened though — UFC CEO, Dana White, sent Chuck Liddell to Japan to compete in PRIDE FC. And then there was the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight. So, all UFC has to do is agree to work with Professional Fighters League (PFL).

“You can make that happen,” Nicksick claimed. “Both sides can make that happen if they really wanted to. Set your egos aside, let’s get Allegiant Stadium, let’s give what the fans want and let’s get Jon and Francis and let’s see who the baddest man on the planet is.

“I want to compete against the best,” he continued. “I’ve said that time and time again. It’s no disrespect to Jon. I think he’s the best to ever do it, but I want that opportunity to coach against him and I want that opportunity to go beat the guy.”

PFL is already on board.

Nevertheless, Nicksick reasoned that UFC has already hurt itself enough by pushing out Ngannou and not getting a piece of the Fury fight.

“I think now can kind of right that wrong and give yourself the opportunity and cross-promote,” he said. “Do a PFL-UFC and let’s put the baddest man on the planet up against the other one. Let’s figure it out. Let’s do it at Allegiant Stadium, let’s sell the place out. Let’s sell all these pay-per-view buys.

“Everybody wins at the end of the day,” he continued. “Everybody wins. The fans win. The fighters win. The promoters win. Possibly even the UFC because look at this way, Francis obviously is kind of making them eat their words. He walked away for free and he’s going out and doing his thing.

“At the end of the day, that’s what we wanted,” Nicksick concluded. “We wanted to box and do it under the Zuffa banner and co-promote. I think anything’s possible.”

Indeed, anything is possible.

