Francis Ngannou makes easy decision: ‘Tyson Fury rematch is what I want’

After nearly beating Tyson Fury in “The Battle of the Baddest,” Francis Ngannou is a red-hot commodity in both boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA). What’s next for “The Predator” is a big question ... one that he recently answered in a new interview with TMZ Sports.

“The rematch — the rematch is what I want next the most,” Ngannou said. “Right now, I feel like there’s a lot of options for me, but I want to choose wisely and I will go for the rematch first.”

Yes, please.

Ngannou is convinced that he’ll only do better now (watch highlights) that’s he’s competed in a boxing ring for 10 rounds and knows how his body feels.

“Going into the first one, there were a lot of questions, a lot of uncertainty for boxing,” Ngannou explained. “This was my first training camp since almost two years, my first fight since almost two years. Even going into the training camp, there was a lot of unknown. That is a lot of experience that will definitely help me a lot for the second fight.

“My best scenario in boxing is to wait for Fury,” he continued. “I mean, if Usyk can step out and let me fight Fury, then I fight Fury. [Or] I let them do whatever they do, I go back, maybe do some MMA, and come back and take some people in boxing.

“I’m planning to fight twice next year, maybe February or March,” Ngannou concluded. “If [Fury] doesn’t work, I can still fight February or March MMA, and then expect by the end of the year to get ready for the boxing match.”

Professional Fighters League (PFL) will be thrilled.

Ngannou signed with the MMA promotion early in 2023, but after he nearly defeated Fury, there were real questions as to whether “The Predator” would come return to MMA at all. But, it sounds like “The Predator” has unfinished business with “The Gypsy King” and he is unwilling to move on in the boxing world until it’s settled.

Fair play.

