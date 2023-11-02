Amid calls for Tyson Fury rematch, raging Joe Rogan demands jail time for ‘outrageous’ judge who split Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou wants to rematch Tyson Fury.

This time, “The Predator” — who is expected to become a major player in the updated rankings — wants to compete for the WBC heavyweight title after his breakout performance against “The Gypsy King” last weekend at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Their 10-round, non-title exhibition match ended in a split decision, favoring Fury, but the general consensus among combat sports fans was that Ngannou got screwed, particularly by veteran judge Juan Carlos Pelayo, who inexplicably scored the contest 96-93.

See the complete “Fury vs. Ngannou” scorecards here.

“Most people, including me, thought he should’ve won the decision, including most boxers, most boxing pundits,” UFC color commentator Joe Rogan said on his latest podcast. “He lost by one point on one judge’s scorecard. He won on one judge’s scorecard, and another judge, who should go to jail, had it 96-93 for Tyson Fury, which is f*cking outrageous.”

But not everyone was calling it a robbery.

“My final score: 97-93 for Mr. Fury,” famed boxing trainer Teddy Atlas said on “THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas.” “And like I said in my comments, lots of posturing, feinting, half jabs, lot of looking, could have been more even rounds possibly, but I know it’s an honest one, because I’m saying what I believe.”

Like Alice Cooper said: School’s out ... forever.

Ngannou will have to wait for the outcome of the mandatory title unification bout between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, who are expected to hook ‘em up in early 2024. Until then, “The Predator” can revisit some of his options in MMA, which include this heavyweight “Bomber.”

