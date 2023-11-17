Tom Aspinall (and his dad) shut down ‘little’ Henry Cejudo for crybaby critique — ‘He was weeping about the money’

Henry Cejudo wants Tom Aspinall to calm down.

The former bantamweight champion doesn’t understand why the hulking Brit, who captured the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295 by planishing Sergei Pavlovich on super short notice, would be shedding so many tears over a substitute strap.

“Tell him he was weeping about the money, he got so much money,” Andy Aspinall, Tom’s father and coach, told Michael Bisping. “Why would anybody say something like that apart from getting themselves noticed? Everybody wants to be popular. Funny world.”

That may explain why other fighters call Cejudo “Triple Clown.”

“I don’t watch that little squirt,” Tom added. “It doesn't matter to me mate, what he says, he’s about five-foot-three. If he spoke I probably wouldn't hear him, he’s that far away from me. Doesn’t matter.”

Aspinall stands 6’5” against 5’4” for Cejudo (according to the official UFC stats).

The 30 year-old Aspinall improved to 14-3 with his victory over Pavlovich but will now have to sit on the sidelines while current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, recovers from injury and fights former division titleholder Stipe Miocic at some point in 2024.

“I think Jon Jones should be stripped of the title to be honest, because everyone else does when they get injured like that,” Aspinall added. “I don’t see why he’s still got it, I don’t understand that. I think I should be the real champion right now and it’s hard to say without sounding rude but who is [excited] about Jon Jones and Stipe anymore? If he’s injured, get out the way, I’ll fight Stipe.”

