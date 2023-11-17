Face off! Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig intense staredown at UFC Vegas 82 weigh ins

Top 15 middleweight contenders Brendan Allen and Paul Craig will go to war in the upcoming UFC Vegas 82 headliner on Sat., Nov. 18, 2023 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and came face-to-face on Fri. at the conclusion of the promotion’s official weigh ins (get full text results and weigh ins video here).

Allen (22-5) has put together a five-fight win streak with four submission victories. That includes last June’s first-round finish over Brazilian bruiser Bruno Silva. “All In” has stopped 18 opponents in 22 wins, 13 by way of tap, snap, or nap.

Craig (17-6-1) rebounded from consecutive losses to Volkan Oezdemir and Johnny Walker to score a second-round technical knockout finish over Andre Muniz at UFC London last July. “Bearjew” has finished all 17 of his wins, 13 by submission.

Here’s the co-main event staredown between Michael Morales and Jake Matthews:

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 82 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 5 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 82 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Allen vs. Craig” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.