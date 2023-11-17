If you were wondering how much Tyson Fury was paid to welcome Francis Ngannou into the boxing ring last month then look no further.

According to a recent report by talkSPORT (shown below), Fury claims to have made $62 million (£50M) for his clash with “Predator” last month in Saudi Arabia. That would be a tremendous cash grab for boxing’s best heavyweight fighter, especially considering Fury was only expected to make around $50 million for his most recent appearance.

The heavyweight clash between Fury and Ngannou was as hyped as any fight in 2023. Ngannou was stepping away from UFC and mixed martial arts (MMA) to pursue a shot at one of boxing’s best fighters of this generation. Keep in mind, Fury has never lost inside of the ring and was a massive betting favorite to take care of business and quickly dispatch Ngannou.

Unfortunately for “Gypsy King,” Ngannou proved all of his doubters wrong and turned in one of the most impressive boxing debuts of all time. Not only did he score the biggest moment of the fight by clubbing Fury to the ground in the early frames, but the former UFC heavyweight champion nearly escaped with the win. In the end, Fury had done just enough to walk away with a split-decision nod.

Regardless of the outcome of the fight, both Fury and Ngannou made ridiculous money to fight in front of Saudi Arabia’s finest and some of the biggest stars in combat sports (check it out HERE). Ngannou was expected to earn around $10 million for his main event duties, while Fury seemingly walked away with 6x that amount.

While it seemed like the heavyweight showdown was a smashing success as it was going on the final PPV numbers suggest Fury vs. Ngannou flopped at the box office. It’s unknown why the numbers were so low, but it makes it that much more difficult to book the anticipated rematch.