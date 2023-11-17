Conor McGregor reveals ‘difficulty’ of giving up marijuana after smoking with Snoop Dogg — ‘It’s stupidity’

Snoop Dogg turned the cannabis world upside down this week by “giving up smoke.”

That news led to a social media revelation from ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor, who “smoked a little bit” with Snoop Dogg after the legendary rapper dined at the Irishman’s Black Forge Inn leading up to his concert at RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin.

“Ladies and gentlemen, a mega announcement; a major announcement,” McGregor said. “The icon that is Snoop Dogg is off the marijuana. He is off the weed. He is actually off the smoke. After deep consideration with his family, he has decided to give up the smoke, was his exact terminology. God bless that man. God bless the legend Snoop Dogg. I wish him all the best. Bravo. He runs it. Sometimes you gotta say to yourself, you run it, it doesn’t run you. That man runs that game, it doesn’t run him. So I wish him all the best. We were in the Black Forge Inn a few weeks ago. He had an amazing show in Ireland and we smoked a little bit after it. God bless him, what an icon.”

McGregor, who recently re-entered the USADA drug testing pool, is no longer smoking marijuana ahead of his Octagon return, which may or may not happen at the promotion’s blockbuster UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) card in April.

“I am actually interested. He’s ‘off the smoke’ was the term he used but does that mean edibles?” McGregor added. “Maybe he will look to wean off it over time. What is the approach? If it is the smoke, just the smoke, that’s the way anyway because carcinogens into the chest, no matter what it is, is a no. I’ve been off it for a few weeks here in the Middle East and I’m feeling so much better for it. I’ve had pockets of difficulty with it, but what type of human being trying to get the best of themselves would inhale carcinogens into their chest cavity? It’s stupidity is what it is. You just have to say to yourself, do you run it, or does it run you? I feel better for it, albeit a few pockets of difficulty, but when you stick with it and begin to get the better of it, you’re a different human being.”

McGregor won’t be the only thing different when he returns in 2024.