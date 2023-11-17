Jarvis vs BDave stream: Watch LIVE Misfits Boxing fight on YouTube

Misfits Boxing is back in action today (Fri., Nov. 17, 2023) inside York Hall in London, England, headlined by the Misfits welterweight title fight between Jarvis and BDave. Elsewhere on the card, Jully Poca and Alaena Vampira compete for the Misifts women’s cruiserweight title, not long after Dapper Laughs collides with Simple Simon.

You can watch the live stream on YouTube HERE.

“I know this is a tough fight, I know that Jarvis trains hard and he’s a skilled opponent,” BDave said before the fight. “I honestly feel like I can’t lose to a crybaby that gets banned off Fortnite. I had just gotten out of a fight and come back to training, but I’m not one to turn down a fight so I had to accept it.”

For live “Jarvis vs. BDave” text results and play-by-play updates for all the Misfits Boxing 11 influencer action click here.