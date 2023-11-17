Conor McGregor is finally on the short track back towards his Octagon return and it’s about to open up a long list of possibilities for future fights. This includes a potential fourth meeting between “Notorious” and long-time rival, Dustin Poirier.

It’s been over two years since fight fans last saw McGregor compete inside of the Octagon. That came all the way back at UFC 264 in July 2021 against the aforementioned Poirier. It was a trilogy fight between the two men, who each captured a knockout win in their previous two meetings. Unfortunately, McGregor completely blew his leg out in the third fight and ended up suffering his second-straight loss to “Diamond.”

McGregor has been sidelined ever since. Whether he’s been rehabbing his serious leg break or drinking alcoholic beverages on his yacht, “Notorious” has yet to make another walk to the Octagon.

That is expected to change heading into 2024 as McGregor is back in the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool and lining up his return to the cage. All signs point to McGregor meeting Michael Chandler inside of the Octagon sometime around UFC 300, but the Irish superstar is still interested in a fourth fight with Poirier.

Earlier this week, McGregor was asked about another scrap with “Diamond” and he assured fight fans that it is a must.

“Let’s be real, it’s a must. Unfinished,” wrote McGregor in a since-deleted tweet.

Poirier, who is just 1-2 inside of the Octagon since his third meeting with McGregor two years back, has said that he’s no longer interested in a fourth fight against “Notorious.” That’s all well and good, but money ultimately talks the most. If McGregor gets through Chandler early next year and calls out Poirier for their final grudge match UFC is likely to throw enough money at “Diamond” to call his bluff.

Thoughts? Do you want to see McGregor vs. Poirier 4 in 2024 or is that book finally closed?

Sound off!