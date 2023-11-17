Eff you! Fired-up Jamahal Hill goes to war with ‘disrespectful, trash’ UFC fans on Twitter — ‘Your life sucks’

The problem is y’all talk like you have accomplished something even close to what I have!!! You bums are literally sitting at home (if its even yours) dick riding another man’s accomplishments!!! Sorry your life sucks so you can’t stand to see me winning lol!! #thetruking

Jamahal Hill is getting a crash course in MMA fandom.

Apparently “Sweet Dreams” didn’t heed this warning from former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson, who admitted American combat sports fans are “the worst” when it comes to how they treat fighters outside the cage.

“The problem is y’all talk like you have accomplished something even close to what I have!!!” Hill wrote on Twitter. “You bums are literally sitting at home (if it’s even yours) dick riding another man’s accomplishments!!! Sorry your life sucks so you can’t stand to see me winning lol!!”

While UFC certainly has its share of trash-can fans, fighters could do a lot worse than social media trolls. Soccer fans went crazy last month in Marseille, France, attacking the Lyon team bus and shattering its windows, sending coach Fabio Grosso to the hospital.

“Bruh I don’t gaf most of y’all bums steal the fights and I don’t gaf about how y’all feel about me responding to disrespect!!!” Hill continued. “The ones that rock with fr already know and they locked in solid everybody else can go.”

Fans were critical of Hill in the wake of the UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend in New York after “Sweet Dreams” revealed he was not impressed by what he saw in the championship title fight between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

Hill will challenge for the title when he returns from injury in 2024.

“I’m humble in my training and learning my craft!!!” Hill said. “Fuck you disrespectful ass fans. Bro y’all are literally the worst most disrespectful trash fans in the world!!! Y’all don’t respect or appreciate anything!!”

I certainly don’t condone online bullying or abusive behavior but I will say that MMA fans who pay $79.99 for a UFC card have earned the right to say whatever they want.

After all, tHiS iS tHe FiGhT bUsInEsS.