Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 82 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 185-pound showdown between Top 15 middleweight contenders Brendan Allen and Paul Craig. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Nov. 18, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a welterweight co-headliner between undefeated rising prospect Michael Morales and well-traveled 170-pound veteran Jake Matthews.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the lightweight showdown pitting Chase Hooper against Jordan Leavitt (we hope), all 26 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 82 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Allen vs. Craig” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 82 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 82 Main Card on ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen () vs. Paul Craig ()

170 lbs.: Michael Morales () vs. Jake Matthews ()

155 lbs.: Chase Hooper () vs. Jordan Leavitt ()

135 lbs.: Payton Talbott () vs. Nick Aguirre ()

115 lbs.: Amanda Ribas () vs. Luana Pinheiro ()

170 lbs.: Uros Medic () vs. Myktybek Orolbai ()

UFC Vegas 82 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Jonathan Pearce () vs. Joanderson Brito ()

135 lbs.: Chad Anheliger () vs. Jose Johnson ()

265 lbs.: Mick Parkin () vs. Caio Machado ()

145 lbs.: Lucas Alexander () vs Jeka Saragih ()

135 lbs.: Lucie Pudilova () vs. Ailin Perez ()

155 lbs.: Trey Ogden () vs. Nikolas Motta ()

125 lbs.: Charles Johnson () vs. Rafael Estevam ()

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 82 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 5 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 82 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Allen vs. Craig” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.