Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III rematch set for Super Bowl 2024 weekend

So much for Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao in Japan for New Years Eve.

Pacquiao had teased an exhibition fight against Mayweather while in Riyadh for the Ngannou vs. Fury fight. Unfortunately, it sounds like Mayweather has decided to go in another direction for his next bout.

According to his Instagram, Mayweather will face off against John Gotti III in a rematch of their June 2023 meetup that ended in chaos after six rounds of holding and trash talk. The referee waved off the fight, leading to several brawls erupting in the ring and building. Gotti III was briefly suspended for his role in setting off those scuffles.

“Kicking off Super Bowl Weekend — Unfinished Business,” Mayweather wrote on social media. “See you in Las Vegas. More details Soon!!”

Gotti III is the grandson of infamous New York mob boss John Gotti, who was the leader of the Gambino crime family. He’s 5-1 in MMA and 2-0 in boxing, not counting the result from the exhibition match with Mayweather. While his fight against Floyd was ugly and pointless, it did generate a lot of attention due to all the post-fight brawls.

We guess that’s enough for Mayweather these days as he continues to book a run of seemingly nonsensical post-pro career freakshow matches.

Over the past five years, Mayweather has fought Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, and Deji. The Logan Paul fight reportedly sold over a million pay-per-views, proving Floyd can still move the needle with the right opponent. Is John Gotti III the right opponent?

Mayweather Promotions is clearly hoping that last debacle makes the rematch a must-see dumpster fire.