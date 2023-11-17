Bellator 301’s Patricky Pitbull calls for Usman Nurmagomedov to relinquish title: ‘Rules are rules!’

Shortly after testing positive for a banned substance and being handed a six-month suspension, as well as a $50,000 fine, from the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) following his win over Brent Primus at Bellator 300, Usman Nurmagomedov came under by fire by none other than Conor McGregor.

Obliviously, “Notorious” has a well-documented rivalry with the Nurmagomedov clan stemming from his bitter beef with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Now, Usman — who is the current Bellator MMA 155-pound title holder — has come under attack from Patricky Pitbull, who coughed up his title to Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288.

According to Pitbull — who faces Alexander Shabliy in the co-main event of Bellator 301 this Friday night (Nov. 17, 2023) for a spot in the Lightweight Grand Prix finale — Nurmagomedov should relinquish the title since he broke the rules.

“For me, this fight is for the title. It doesn’t matter if the belt isn’t there. The rules are the rules. If he (Usman Nurmagomedov) tested positive for banned substances, then he should relinquish the belt. That’s my opinion,” he said during a pre-fight press conference.

Nurmagomedov — who was in line to face the winner of Pitbull vs. Shabliy in the finale — has not been stripped of his belt, but will no longer be able to compete in the finale. No word has been given regarding the finale spot, but the consensus is that Primus should be given the nod.

Of course, A.J. McKee and Sidney Outlaw, who will fight on the main card of Bellator 301 in an alternate bout, will also look to make their respective cases to fill the void left behind by the champion. You know the players, who do you think should get the final spot in the $1 million championship fight?

