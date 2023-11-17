Coming to you live from York Hall, in London, England, airing on DAZN at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. U.K. time) this afternoon (Fri., Nov. 17, 2023), is the eleventh installment of Misfits boxing. We’ve got the burgeoning career of mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Anderson Silva’s son, Gabriel Silva. We’ve got a co-main for the women’s Cruiserweight Misfit’s belt and a main event for the men’s Welterweight Misfit’s belt. The weigh-ins went down with only the normal silliness one would expect from professional content creators. Honestly, the core of one, Mr. Armz Korleone (real name: Baffour Boateng) is weird enough to be worth the watch.

Misfits 11 Boxing Quick Results:

155 lbs.: Jarvis vs. BDave

145 lbs.: Poca vs. Vampira

165 lbs.: Silva vs. Rose

245 lbs.: Korleone vs. Minikon

135 lbs.: Pizza vs. Yuddygang

172 lbs.: Brooks vs. Rhino

177 lbs.: Laughs vs. Simon

200 lbs.: Cason vs. Budziszewski

Check out all the action tonight live on DAZN right here.

Misfits 11 Boxing Full Play-By-Play and Results:

Jarvis Khattri vs. Brendon “BDave” Davis

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

Jully “Poca” Oliveira vs. Alaena “Vampira” Potocnik

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

Gabriel Silva vs. Olemka “OJ Rose” Jibunor

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Final result:

Baffour “Armz Korleone” Boateng vs. Malcolm Minikon

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Final result:

Christian “Uncle Pizza” vs. Elijah “Yuddygang” Smith

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Final result:

For the latest and greatest boxing-related news and notes click here. Bet on boxing at DraftKings Sportsbook.