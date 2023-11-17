 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LIVE Misfits 11 results, streaming boxing influencer updates | Jarvis vs. BDave

Influencer boxing is back on the lunch menu!

By Cory Braiterman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Coming to you live from York Hall, in London, England, airing on DAZN at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. U.K. time) this afternoon (Fri., Nov. 17, 2023), is the eleventh installment of Misfits boxing. We’ve got the burgeoning career of mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Anderson Silva’s son, Gabriel Silva. We’ve got a co-main for the women’s Cruiserweight Misfit’s belt and a main event for the men’s Welterweight Misfit’s belt. The weigh-ins went down with only the normal silliness one would expect from professional content creators. Honestly, the core of one, Mr. Armz Korleone (real name: Baffour Boateng) is weird enough to be worth the watch.

Misfits 11 Boxing Quick Results:

155 lbs.: Jarvis vs. BDave
145 lbs.: Poca vs. Vampira
165 lbs.: Silva vs. Rose
245 lbs.: Korleone vs. Minikon
135 lbs.: Pizza vs. Yuddygang
172 lbs.: Brooks vs. Rhino
177 lbs.: Laughs vs. Simon
200 lbs.: Cason vs. Budziszewski

Check out all the action tonight live on DAZN right here.

Misfits 11 Boxing Full Play-By-Play and Results:

Jarvis Khattri vs. Brendon “BDave” Davis

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

Jully “Poca” Oliveira vs. Alaena “Vampira” Potocnik

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

Gabriel Silva vs. Olemka “OJ Rose” Jibunor

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Final result:

Baffour “Armz Korleone” Boateng vs. Malcolm Minikon

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Final result:

Christian “Uncle Pizza” vs. Elijah “Yuddygang” Smith

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Final result:

For the latest and greatest boxing-related news and notes click here. Bet on boxing at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania