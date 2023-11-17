Bellator 301 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Amosov vs. Jackson

The stacked Bellator 301 event is set to go down later TONIGHT (Fri., Nov. 17, 2023) inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., featuring a Welterweight title fight between division champion, Yaroslav Amosov, defending his belt against Jason Jackson. In the co-main event, Bantamweight champion, Sergio Pettis, will face interim champion, Patchy Mix. In further action, Patricky Pitbull takes on Alexander Shabliy in a Lightweight Grand Prix bout, while A.J. McKee returns to take on Sidney Outlaw. Rounding out the main card will be a Bantamweight rematch between Danny Sabatello vs. Raufeon Stots.
Many readers check in before, during and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 7 p.m. ET with YouTube “Prelims” (watch them here) and then transition to Showtime at 10 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or 301) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!
BELLATOR 301 QUICK RESULTS:
170 lbs.: Champion Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson
135 lbs.: Champion Sergio Pettis vs. interim champion Patchy Mix
155 lbs.: Patricky Pitbull vs. Alexander Shabliy Lightweight Grand Prix bout
155 lbs.: A.J. McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw
135 lbs.: Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello
265 lbs.: Tyrell Fortune vs. Marcelo Golm
145 lbs.: Timur Khizriev vs. Justin Gonzales
155 lbs.: Archie Colgan vs. Pieter Buist
125 lbs.: Keri Taylor Melendez vs. Sabriye Sengul
135 lbs.: Matheus Mattos vs. Richard Palencia
155 lbs.: Mike Hamel vs. Tim Wilde
125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz vs. Sumiko Inaba
160 lbs.: Islam Mamedov vs. Killys Mota
145 lbs.: Cody Law vs. Jefferson Pontes
170 lbs.: Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Randall Wallace
145 lbs.: Yves Landu vs. Isao Kobayashi
BELLATOR 301 PLAY-BY-PLAY:
170 lbs.: Champion Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Final result:
135 lbs.: Champion Sergio Pettis vs. interim champion Patchy Mix
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Patricky Pitbull vs. Alexandr Shabliy Lightweight Grand Prix bout
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Final result:
155 lbs.: A.J. McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
135 lbs.: Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...